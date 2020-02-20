Top 5 most fuel-efficient cars of 2020
Honda and Toyota have new cars on the list
Fuel efficiency is not just an added bonus when it comes to buying a new car. It’s actually one of the most important factors in a consumer’s decision, according to a recent study.
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, along with researchers from Simon Fraser University, found that car buyers are willing to pay extra for better mileage per gallon, even if the initial cost of the car exceeds the savings they could see on the back end.
Drivers said they would pay $10,730 more for a new car in order to save $1,000 per year.
To that end, Consumer Reports led a proprietary test, independent of manufacturer-commissioned tests to find the most fuel-efficient cars in 2020 for city and highway driving.
Here are its top five picks, along with each car’s price range:
2020 Honda Insight
Price range: $22,930 to $28,340
Overall MPG: 54
City MPG: 44
Highway MPG: 62
2020 Toyota Prius
Price range: $24,325 to $32,500
Overall MPG: 52
City MPG: 43
Highway MPG: 59
2020 Hyundai Ioniq
Price range: $23,200 to $38,615
Overall MPG: 52
City MPG: 42
Highway MPG: 60
2020 Toyota Corolla
Price range: $19,600 to $25,550
Overall MPG: 48
City MPG: 37
Highway MPG: 59
2020 Honda Accord
Price range: $24,020 to $36,250
Overall MPG: 47
City MPG: 40
Highway MPG: 52