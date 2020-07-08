5 great cities for early retirement

The coronavirus pandemic has put Americans in a tight spot, including those looking to retire.

Continue Reading Below

Saving enough money to last after work can is hard enough on its own, made worse by the global health crisis. Living out retirement on what you’ve managed to save is no different.

And while the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent in June, with employers adding 4.8 million jobs, many are still out of work. If they’re an older adult, it may make sense to retire early, assuming they have a large enough nest egg to last at least until the pandemic subsides.

Researchers at GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of necessities in 100 U.S. cities, which included the 50 largest cities and the 50 cities with the largest 65-and-older population. They then determined the top cities for early retirement considering the below factors:

Bullhead City, Arizona

2019 median listing price: $254,471

Annual mortgage cost: $13,620

Annual grocery cost: $4,105.21

Annual health care cost: $7,195.80

Annual utilities cost: $3,606.29

Annual transportation cost: $3,060.68

Total annual necessities cost: $31,587.98

DECIDED TO TAKE SOCIAL SECURITY? DO THESE 3 THINGS FIRST

Sebastian, Florida

2019 median listing price: $232,566

Annual mortgage cost: $13,032

Annual grocery cost: $4,011.46

Annual health care cost: $6,499

Annual utilities cost: $3,487.45

Annual transportation cost: $4,419.69

Total annual necessities cost: $31,449.60

3 REASONS YOU CAN'T COUNT ON SOCIAL SECURITY ALONE FOR RETIREMENT

Pahrump, Nevada

2019 median listing price: $235,755

Annual mortgage cost: $13,452

Annual grocery cost: $4,171.61

Annual health care cost: $5,855.80

Annual utilities cost: $3,784.57

Annual transportation cost: $4,154.90

Total annual necessities cost: $31,418.87

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Apache Junction, Arizona

2019 median listing price: $217,500

Annual mortgage cost: $12,456

Annual grocery cost: $4,105.21

Annual health care cost: $7,142.20

Annual utilities cost: $3,706.57

Annual transportation cost: $3,960.20

Total annual necessities cost: $31,370.18

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jacksonville, Florida