22 snakes, 1 chameleon found in check-in baggage by Indian customs officials

Indian officials handle exotic animals after finding them in plastic containers inside checked bags at airport

Customs officials in India made an unnerving discovery inside check-in baggage last weekend: 22 snakes and a chameleon. (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs)

(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs)

Indian customs intercepted baggage containing dozens of animals, including snakes and a chameleon.

The Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs announced the incident in a social media post on Sunday.

"Indian Customs : Guardians of wildlife!" the agency wrote in a post detailing the interception.

Indian customs snake airplane

The Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs intercepts a collection of animals at an airport in Chennai. (The Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs / Getty Images)

Customs confiscated 22 snakes and a chameleon from a checked bag at an airport in Chennai.

The snakes were of various species and arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The animals were seized from the traveler under the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs released video of the incident, which shows the snakes contained in plastic tubs and bins.

Footage from the interception shows Indian customs officials pulling the snakes out of their containers and handling them on the floor of the airport.