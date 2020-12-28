Manufacturer recalls 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that blades are detaching from the fans while in use.

King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale-based manufacturer of the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans, issued the recall on Dec. 23 after receiving 47 reports of blades detaching from the product, including two reports where detached fan blades hit consumers and four reports where detached fan blades caused property damage.

The company said in a press release that the ceiling fan malfunctions were caused by "an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade's locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel."

The fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com between April and October 2020 for about $150. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada.

The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.

A Home Depot spokesperson told FOX Business that about 80,000 of the fans were sold before being pulled from stores. After discovering the issue, the retailer "voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales."

"We're committed to the safety and quality of our products," the spokesperson added.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects Mara ceiling fans with matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes.

Consumers who have purchased the fans should immediately stop using them and inspect them using instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or by using the QR code located in King of Fans' press release.

"If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan," the CPSC added.

King of Fans can be reached toll-free at 1-866-443-1291, Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM EST, or via e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com.