18-carat pink diamond could fetch up to $35M at auction

A vivid pink diamond that has been nicknamed "The Fortune Pink" is going up for sale at a Christie’s International auction and insiders believe it could fetch up to $35 million.

The British auction house is hosting a Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale in Switzerland on Tuesday, Nov. 8, where collectors will place bids on The Fortune Pink and other fine jewels, according to a Christie’s press release.

The Fortune Pink is an 18.18-carat pear-shaped vivid pink diamond and jewelry experts at Christie’s estimate that it’s worth between $25 million and $35 million.

"After The Rock, a 228-carat diamond sold this May in Geneva, Christie’s is proud to present The Fortune Pink, the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond offered for sale at auction," Rahul Kadakia, the head of jewelry at Christie’s International, said in a statement.

"With its auspicious weight of 18.18 carats this exceptional pink diamond of phenomenal color will certainly bring good fortune to its new owner," Kadakia continued.

The Fortune Pink has been on display in Switzerland at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva and Tuesday will be its final day for public viewing, according to a Christie’s press release.

Previously, the Fortune Pink had been exhibited at Christie’s New York in October and it was later exhibited throughout Asia in Shanghai, Taiwan and Singapore.

The Fortune Pink is not the largest vivid pink diamond that Christie’s has put up for sale.

The largest was The Winston Pink Legacy, an 18.96-carat fancy vivid pink cut-cornered rectangular-cut diamond, which sold for $50.37 million during a Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale in November 2018, according to Christie’s.

Christie’s also sold The Sakura, a 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink cushion mixed-cut diamond, for $29.28 million in May 2021, and The Pink Promise, a 14.93-carat fancy vivid pink oval-shaped diamond, for $32.16 million in November 2017; both of which were sold during Christie’s annual Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale.

Max Fawcett, the head of Christie's jewelry department in Geneva, told Reuters that it’s been "a long time" since the auction house has seen a "true vivid pink" gem that’s "clean."

"The color is exceptional," Fawcett told the news outlet. "The diamond weighs 18.18 carats, which is of course an extremely fortuitous number for Asian collectors. We've had a huge amount of interest around the world already."

The Fortune Pink reportedly came from an important private collection, according to the stone’s live auction profile on Christie’s website.

Other stones that have been put up for auction at this year’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale include the Exceptional Graff Diamond Ring, a 41.36-carat square emerald-cut diamond; the Impressive Unmounted Diamond, a 101.27-carat modified shield brilliant-cut diamond; and the Henri Picq Art Deco Diamond Earrings, a pair of modified pear brilliant-cut diamond earrings that measured at 15.39 and 14.85 carats.

Seventy-one pieces of jewelry were put up for auction during Christie’s sale, according to an online inventory list tied to the Geneva Magnificent Jewels live auction on Christies.com.