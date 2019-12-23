What the '12 Days of Christmas' gifts cost in 2019

Have you ever wondered just how much it would cost to buy all the unusual gifts in the classic song "12 Days of Christmas"?

PNC Bank breaks down the prices every year, and it looks like they are mostly holding steady compared to last year's Christmas Price Index. Buying all the items in the song this year is 0.2% more expensive than in 2018 — $38,993.59 in total.

That's a 95% increase from the index's first year in 1984.

Here's the breakdown:

1) PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

$210.17

(-4.5%)

This gift saw a decrease in price with a well-rooted Pear Tree that fell to $189.99 and a Partridge that barely budged.

2) TWO TURTLE DOVES

$300.00

(-20.0%)

These love birds experienced the biggest fluctuation in price out of all the gifts. Turtledoves haven't dropped in price since 2004.

3) THREE FRENCH HENS

$181.50

The three French Hens are the most affordable birds in the index and haven't changed in price.

4) FOUR CALLING BIRDS

$599.96

These four feathered friends saw their price stay the same as well.

5) FIVE GOLD RINGS

$825.00

(+10.0%)

Despite losing value in 2018, gold rings have rebounded.

6) SIX GEESE-A-LAYING

$420.00

(+7.7%)

After climbing by more than 8 percent in 2018, these geese increased in value by another 8 percent (almost).

7) SEVEN SWANS-A-SWIMMING

$13,125.00

These majestic birds haven't changed in price for four years.

8) EIGHT MAIDS-A-MILKING

$58.00 per hour

Assuming the Maids-A-Milking are making the federal minimum wage, they can expect $7.25 an hour. It's a number that hasn't changed since 2009.

9) NINE LADIES DANCING

$7,552.84

This number represents the cost of a dance company. It's the seventh year prices haven't gone up.

10) TEN LORDS-A-LEAPING

$10,000.00

If the lords are leaping to show off their ballet prowess, you're in luck. Ballet companies didn't raise prices after jacking them up by 3 percent in 2018.

11) ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

$2,748.87

(+0.8%)

These musicians barely increased what they charge in 2019.

12) TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

$2,972.25

(+0.8%)

After a bump last year, drummers saw another modest increase.

