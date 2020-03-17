Enroll in the Coronavirus vaccine clinical trial and make $1,100

Do you want to receive the first vaccine for the coronavirus while also getting paid? Well there is a program that is looking for volunteers.

Continue Reading Below

Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle -- ground zero in the United States for the COVID-19 pandemic -- is recruiting people for a clinical trial of an investigational vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel corona virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This study is looking for healthy adults between the ages of 18 to 55 years old. If you have underlying health conditions, such as a compromised immune system or you take medications that affect the immune system you could be denied. There are also other conditions that may disqualify you for the study.

Once you are enrolled in the study you will be asked to come to 11, in-person study visits and participate in four phone calls during a 14-month period. The visits include an initial screening, two vaccinations, and eight follow-ups. The in-person visits are at Kaiser Permanente Washington’s research clinic. They will cover parking and bus transportation to the clinic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Participants will receive two injections of the mRNA-1273 vaccine in the upper arm. The doses will be given 28 days apart, testing different doses of the vaccine by splitting study participants into 3 groups of 15 people each.

The payment breakdown will be an incentive for you to show up to all 11 visits. Each participant will receive $100 dollars each time they show up for a visit for a total of $1,100