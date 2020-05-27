As Las Vegas reopens from coronavirus, CEO gives away free flights

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The CEO of two Las Vegas properties is offering free flights to the city.

On Wednesday, Derek Stevens announced that he would be giving away 1,000 flights to Las Vegas as part of his “Keep America Flying” promotion.

“I want to welcome you back to Las Vegas and in doing so, we’re buying 1,000 flights from various cities around the country on a number of airlines,” Stevens said in a video he posted on Twitter. “It’s on us.”

The promotion is a way to help stimulate the Las Vegas economy as companies are slowly starting to reopen after the coronavirus crisis.

Stevens’ properties, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, will be reopening on June 4.

“Obviously, my team and I would like you to stay at one of our hotels,” he added. “But if you don’t, that’s alright, too. Because Las Vegas needs you. Our community needs you. We’re just trying to do our share, keep America flying, keep Las Vegas rolling.”

The “Keep America Flying” promotion only covers a one-way flight to Las Vegas. Participants have to take care of their own return flights, hotel accommodations and other travel costs.

The flights will be from more than 20 U.S. cities and will involve five airlines including Allegiant, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines, according to Stevens.

"As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," Stevens said in a statement. "We can't wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we've earned the title of 'Entertainment Capital of the World.'”

Anyone who want to enter should sign up at theD.com.

