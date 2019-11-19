Expand / Collapse search
These are the most vegan-friendly cities in the US

PETA's annual list of 'Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities' named three new cities this year

By FOXBusiness
Huffington Post asks you to change your Thanksgiving plans to help environment

If your diet is animal-free, PETA has found the places for you.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) recently published its annual list of the “Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities.”

The report lists the 10 cities with some of the most -- and tastiest -- vegan restaurants and options.

Though many cities on this year’s list have been named before, three cities are making their debut in 2019: Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Other metropolises, like New York City and Los Angeles, have continued to remain on the list year after year.

Here are the top 10 vegan-friendly cities, according to PETA.

10. Tulsa, Okla.

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, is pictured. (Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

9. Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., is pictured. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

8. Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville is pictured.

7. Dallas, Texas

Downtown Dallas, Texas, is pictured.

6. Orlando, Fla.

Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida, is pictured.

5. Detroit, Mich.

Downtown Detroit is pictured.

4. Portland, Ore.

The skyline of Portland, Oregon, is pictured.

3. New York City

The Empire State Building in New York City is pictured.

2. Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles is pictured.

1. San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline are pictured.

