These are the most vegan-friendly cities in the US

If your diet is animal-free, PETA has found the places for you.

Continue Reading Below

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) recently published its annual list of the “Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities.”

The report lists the 10 cities with some of the most -- and tastiest -- vegan restaurants and options.

FOOD INFLUENCERS, RESTAURANTS TURN TO INSTAGRAM INTO RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

Though many cities on this year’s list have been named before, three cities are making their debut in 2019: Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Other metropolises, like New York City and Los Angeles, have continued to remain on the list year after year.

Here are the top 10 vegan-friendly cities, according to PETA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

10. Tulsa, Okla.

9. Washington, D.C.

8. Nashville, Tenn.

7. Dallas, Texas

6. Orlando, Fla.

5. Detroit, Mich.

4. Portland, Ore.

3. New York City

2. Los Angeles

1. San Francisco

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS