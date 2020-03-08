10 most expensive hotels in America

Having a staycation doesn’t mean you can’t live in the lap of luxury. And you don’t have to stay in a major city to find a five-star hotel either.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, many top-dollar hotels that are adored by the rich and famous are located in the middle of America, according to a survey from the boutique booking website Luxury-Hotels.com. If you want to see the best of the best, you might want to make your way to Montana, which is home to three out of the 10 most expensive hotels in the country.

HOW TO GET THE BEST HOTEL RATES ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Luxury-Hotels created its cost rankings based on each hotel’s “most affordable” double-occupancy room between July and August 2019 and includes all taxes and fees.

10. Blackberry Farm

Image 1 of 4

Maryville, Tennessee

Price: $1,395

Blackberry Farm is located in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains foothills and is situated in, you guessed it, a blackberry bramble. The 4,200-acre estate is an all-inclusive luxury escape that is outfitted with cottage suites, carriage, farm and garden houses as well as a spa and various other leisure activities.

THE BEST TIMES TO BUY AN AIRPLANE TICKET

9. Triple Creek Ranch

Image 1 of 4

Darby, Montana

Price: $1,400

Triple Creek Ranch is an award-winning resort for adults and children over the age of 16. The all-inclusive rustic ranch is surrounded by national forest service land that is perfect for outdoor and wildlife-related activities such as horseback riding, dog sledding, fishing and more.

8. The Resort at Paws Up

Image 1 of 4

Greenough, Montana

Price: $1,516

A little over 100 miles away from Triple Creek Ranch is Montana’s second most expensive accommodation – The Resort at Paws Up. This luxury cattle ranch is situated on 37,000 acres of land and has a unique selection of bookable private homes and safari-style tents that are said to not be far from landmarks Lewis and Clark explored.

‘MOMCATIONS,’ THE SOLO MOM TRAVEL TREND THAT IS PUSHING THE INDUSTRY FOR CHANGE

7. Auberge du Soleil

Image 1 of 4

Rutherford, California

Price: $1,526

At the Auberge du Soleil, visitors get a taste of France in the middle of California’s Napa Valley. The contemporary hotel sits on a 33-acre olive and oak tree-lined hillside and has 50 guest rooms and suites for an intimate getaway.

6. Post Ranch Inn

Image 1 of 4

Big Sur, California

Price: $1,797

Over 200 miles south of the Auberge du Soleil is the Post Ranch Inn, which combines the Wild West with California surf. The exclusive 39-room ranch is built atop the cliffside of the Big Sur and provides sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean along with other relaxed wellness amenities.

MYSTERY TRIPS: TRAVELERS GOBBLE UP CHANCES TO TAKE VACATIONS TO THE UNKNOWN

5. Twin Farms

Image 1 of 4

Barnard, Vermont

Price: $1,882

Out in the northeastern part of the U.S. is Twin Farms in Vermont, a luxury hotel situated on a 300-acre property that dates back to 1795. This historic abode was owned by Nobel prize-winning author Sinclair Lewis and his renowned journalist wife, Dorothy Thompson, and has been a safe haven for political and literary figures thanks to its selection of rustically elegant cottages, farmhouse, lodge and rooms.

4. The Point

Image 1 of 4

Lake Placid, New York

Price: $2,327

The only other hotel to make it on the top 10 list from the Northeast is The Point, which is the only Forbes Five Star property in upstate New York’s Upper Saranac Lake. The luxe log mansion resort was built by Avery Rockefeller II and offers distinct guest rooms, boating and cuisine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

3. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

Image 1 of 4

Saratoga, Wyoming

Price: $2,337

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is nestled in the heart of South Central Wyoming’s North Platte River. This 45-square-mile resort embodies the Great American West with its luxury cabins, outdoorsy lodge and homestead, which bring guests close to activities like horseback riding, shooting, archery and fly-fishing.

2. Amangiri

Image 1 of 4

Canyon Point, Utah

Price: $2,661

Amangiri is a modern, 600-acre resort that provides privileged access to Utah’s Canyon Point national parks. The secluded getaway takes influence from Navajo culture and desert landscape with its many suites, homes, tents and wellness amenities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

1. The Ranch at Rock Creek

Image 1 of 4

Philipsburg, Montana

Price: $3,600

The hotel that takes the number-one spot for most expensive in the U.S. is The Ranch at Rock Creek, a versatile all-inclusive resort that will set you back thousands for a single night stay at its granite lodge, historic barn, luxury homes or glamping cabins. The majestic ranch is equipped with a signature spa, dining experiences and a plethora of outdoor activities for lovers of wildlife, sports and the arts.