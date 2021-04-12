Kudlow: 'I don’t think we should be redefining infrastructure'

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow opened his show "Kudlow" Monday blasting the President Biden's expansive definition of infrastructure as he held a bipartisan meeting today in the Oval Office.

KUDLOW: President Biden today stepped up his efforts to negotiate changes to his 2 plus trillion dollar initiative called infrastructure. In a bipartisan oval office meeting today, the president claimed he was ready to negotiate changes…. What the president doesn't seem to want to negotiate - is his total Redefining of the word infrastructure….

I don’t think we should be redefining infrastructure. I'll give you roads, bridges, and tunnels. I'll give you replacing lead pipes for clean water in schools. I'll even include mass transit - which is bad policy - but I know both parties always cave on it every cycle. But I'm not gonna give you a new electricity grid unless you include natural gas and nuclear. Because I know what you're gonna do - end fossil fuels.

And 100-billion dollars for broadband is a whole lot of money. Where's that gonna go? We looked at that in the trump administration - and figured maybe 25, 30 billion dollars would do it. And you should be working with the private telecom companies who are gonna implement this. Frankly I think infrastructure could be done with 650 billion dollars or so. Less than 20 percent of the total package.

