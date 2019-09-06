Search

US Air Force accidentally fires rocket into Arizona desert

The U.S. Air Force unintentionally fired a rocket into the Arizona desert, officials said.

The jet, an A-10C Thunderbolt II, also known as the Warthog, “unintentionally released a single M-156 rocket” at 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning during a routine training mission, the Air Force said.  The rocket landed in a desert 60 miles northeast of Tucson, according to officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The incident is currently under investigation. No injuries, fires or damages from the launch of the white phosphorus missile – used by the military in ammunition to create smoke to identify targets and cover troop movement – have been reported.

“This is unusual,” an official at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base told FOX Business on Friday.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter squadron from the 355th Wing.

