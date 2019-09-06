American Airlines mechanic in Miami accused of sabotaging plane

An American Airlines flight slated to take 150 passengers from Miami International Airport to the Bahamas in July never took off because it was sabotaged by a mechanic, according to authorities.

The Miami Herald reported that the pilots realized something was wrong when they received an error alert from the air data module (ADM), which helps to navigate the plane, while still on the runway. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was charged with "willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft" for blocking the ADM with a piece of foam.

The mechanic, Alani, told authorities he was trying to get some overtime pay by causing a delay, not to hurt the passengers or the plane.

Alani was apparently disgruntled with American Airlines as a result of a lengthy dispute between the carrier and its two mechanics unions. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline has previously accused members of the mechanics unions of purposely doing their work slowly to obtain leverage in contract negotiations.

