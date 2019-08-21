Trump slams 'politically correct' auto companies, 'foolish executives'

President Trump slammed “politically correct” automakers on Wednesday, defending his plan to roll back Obama-era carbon emissions standards.

“My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3000, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer,” Trump tweeted.

In June, 17 major auto companies called on the Trump administration and the state of California to compromise on emissions standards. Then in July, automakers came to an agreement with California on gas mileage and emissions standards, side-stepping the Trump administration.

“Engines would run smoother,” Trump continued. “Very little impact on the environment! Foolish executives!”

"Ensuring that America's vehicles are efficient, safe and affordable is a priority for us all," automakers said in a July statement. "These terms will provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions."

