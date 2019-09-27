This airline will show travelers where babies are sitting on a flight

Japan Airlines will now let passengers who are selecting their seats in advance see where babies will be located throughout the plane.

Continue Reading Below

A traveler who is picking their spot on a flight through the company's website will now be shown – using the icon of a baby -- where children ages 8 days old to 2 years old will be seated on the plane, Japan Airlines announced on its website.

“Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen,” the website states. “This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.”

Only passengers who are selecting seats through Japan Airline’s website will have access to the new viewing option. Customers who booked their seats using certain “award” or special tickets will also not be able to see the child icon.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS