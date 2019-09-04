San Francisco officials declare NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'

San Francisco officials have deemed the National Rifle Association “a Domestic Terrorist Organization" and are asking area municipalities to "take every reasonable step to limit" business interactions with the organization, records show.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed the three-page resolution on Tuesday, making the declaration and calling for vendors to re-evaluate their relationships with the NRA and “limit those entities … from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization," according to the papers, which were published by SFGate.com.

The resolution lists the names of specific people – including a 6-year-old child – who were gunned down during the July 28 Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. More than a dozen others were wounded in the shooting.

“There has been more than one mass shooting per day in the United States in 2019,” the resolution states. “There have been at least three mass shootings since the events in Gilroy, and the number continues to grow...”

The document proceeds to list several claims against the NRA, such as that it “musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence,” and “spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.”

The resolution blames the NRA for promoting “extremist positions,” which go against the majority of its members’ views, as well as public opinion, according to the papers.

“All countries have violent and hateful people,” the document states, “but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment, but took to Twitter to express concerns about the move.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced it would stop selling handguns in Alaska, as well as certain types of ammunition, in its stores nationwide.

“We have been focused on store safety and security," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement to employees. "We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer. It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable.".