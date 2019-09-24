Nissan recalls 1.3 million vehicles. What drivers need to know

Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles because of an issue with a backup camera display.

The 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan are all affected by the recall. Also affected are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles. From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70 and Q70L also are affected.

For the most part, this recall applies to the United States and Canada, but some of the cars that need to be fixed were also reportedly sent to Taiwan, Saipan and Israel.

The backup camera display currently contravenes government safety standards: Right now, car owners are able to temporarily change the car settings so as to not see what the backup camera shows, but then the settings incorrectly stay that way, and don't revert back, the next time the backup camera display needs to be used.

According to the company, Nissan dealerships will be able to fix the issue for free beginning Oct. 21.

Nissan claims that it is not doing this recall because of any reported car crashes, fatalities or injuries, but just because it is a safety issue that needs to be addressed pre-emptively.

A Nissan spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

