Missouri crash is the latest among Amtrak's track record of deadly derailments and accidents

An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed and struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing in a rural area of Missouri, killing three people on the train and one in the truck. At least 150 others were injured.

In a statement, Amtrak said that the train crashed into a dump truck at a public railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. local time.

Amtrak said 243 passengers and 12 crew members were onboard.

CHICAGO-BOUND AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILS AFTER HITTING DUMP TRUCK IN MISSOURI, AT LEAST THREE DEAD

Cpl. Justin Dunn of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at a press conference elaborated stating that, "the collision happened at an uncontrolled crossing with no lights or electronic devices."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Monday evening announcing that the Federal Railroad Administration was en route to Missouri to support the investigation.

"Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend," Secretary Buttigieg wrote. "I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities."

3 KILLED AS AMTRAK TRAIN HITS CAR IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Amtrak incident in Missouri is one of many recent accidents facing the railroad giant. Other recent Amtrak accidents:

— June 26, 2022: Three people in a car were killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their vehicle in Northern California. No one in the train was injured.

— Sept. 26, 2021: Three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak derailed in north-central Montana as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.

— Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a derailment near Olympia, Washington, in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.

Image 1 of 2



— April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

— Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. Seven people were injured.

— May 12, 2015: A train traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.