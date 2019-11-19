Expand / Collapse search
Mazda recalls 117,000 with potentially killer Takata air bag inflators

Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 117,000 U.S. vehicles for a second time to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The action covers vehicles recalled from 2013 to 2017 that received Takata replacement inflators because parts from other manufacturers weren’t available.

Included are 2007 to 2012 CX-7 and CX-9 SUVs, and 2003 through 2012 Mazda6 sedans. Also covered are 2004 and 2005 MPV minivans, 2004 RX-8 sports cars, and 2006 and 2007 Mazdaspeed6 sedans.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags. The chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel.

Dealers will replace front passenger inflators with parts that don’t have ammonium nitrate. Notification letters will be mailed by Dec. 18.