Soccer star Lionel Messi tops Forbes' 'World's Highest-Paid Athletes' list

The money’s been counted and the results are in – soccer star Lionel Messi topped Forbes’ “World’s Highest-Paid Athletes” list with $127 million in earnings.

The list released Tuesday features 100 athletes and includes players across 10 different sports and who originate from more than two dozen countries, according to the outlet. From June 2018 to June 2019, the athletes accumulated “$4 billion in combined earnings from prize money, salaries and endorsements,” Forbes said.

Soccer players dominated the top three spots on Forbes’ list, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in a No. 2 with $109 million and Neymar at No. 3 with $105 million.

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Nicaragua in San Juan, Argentina June 7. (AP Photo/Nicolás Aguilera)

Rounding out the bottom half of the outlet’s top 10 were athletes who play professionally in the United States, such as NFL quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Claiming the No. 6 and 7 spots, the men earned $89.5 and $89.3 million, respectively, according to Forbes.

Following them on the list were NBA stars LeBron James with $89 million, Stephen Curry with $79.8 million and Kevin Durant with $65.4 million.

Curry and Durant both play for the Golden State Warriors, who are competing against the Toronto Raptors in this year’s NBA Finals.

Other notable mentions was golf star Tiger Woods, who claimed the No. 11 spot with $63.9 million in earnings, and MMA fighter Conor McGregor who was listed at number 21 with $47 million, the outlet said. McGregor announced in March that he was retiring from the sport.

Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-paid athletes, according to Forbes.

Lionel Messi - $127 million Cristiano Ronaldo - $109 million Neymar - $105 million Canelo Alvarez - $94 million Roger Federer - $93.4 million Russell Wilson - $89.5 million Aaron Rodgers - $89.3 million LeBron James - $89 million Stephen Curry - $79.8 million Kevin Durant - $65.4 million

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi and Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.