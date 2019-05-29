LG Electronics debuts first washing machine plant in US: report

article

Tennessee is now the proud home of an LG Electronics Inc. washing machine plant -- a reported first on U.S. soil for the South Korean company.

The $360 million manufacturing facility is located in Clarksville, where officials came together on Wednesday in recognition of the opening, The Associated Press reported.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry tweeted about the “exciting day” and shared photos from the celebration.

Event attendees included Gov. Bill Lee, Rep. Mark Green and Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, as well as South Korean Consul General Kim Young-jun, the outlet said.

Several hundred people have reportedly already been employed to work at the 1 million-square-foot facility and more are anticipated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.