These airlines are waiving rescheduling fees ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Many U.S. airlines are letting passengers who could cross paths with Hurricane Dorian reschedule their flights for free.

Continue Reading Below

The companies, which include Southwest and American, are offering travel waivers as the storm travels from the Caribbean to Florida. Airlines are already working with passengers traveling through Florida to reschedule their flights ahead of Dorian's arrival.

Allegiant

Allegiant issued a travel alert for those flying through Sanford, Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

American Airlines

American Airlines announced it will waive change fees for customers traveling to, through or from locations including the Bahamas, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos Islands as of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Delta

Delta says customers with impacted flights can stay on their flights, reschedule for free or cancel their trips to use the value on a future flight. The airline is allowing passengers scheduled to pass through the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia and Saint Thomas to rebook by Sept. 5.

Frontier

Frontier passengers have until Sept. 20 to travel if they reschedule flights to and from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, between Monday and Friday.

JetBlue

JetBlue is waiving change and cancellation fees as well as fare differences for customers traveling through four airports on or before Thursday. The airports are in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Ponce, Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Saint Thomas.

Southwest

Southwest is one of the companies starting to waive fees for Florida travel. Southwest will let passengers set to travel to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Turks and Caicos Islands before Friday reschedule for free. Passengers set to fly in or out of Nassau, Bahamas, before Sunday can reschedule, and passengers traveling through any of six Florida airports between Saturday and Wednesday can also reschedule for free.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Spirit

Spirit issued a flexible travel policy allowing passengers who will pass through six airports in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Puerto Rico to modify their flights for free.

All major carriers in the Caribbean except Alaska Airlines had issued waivers as of Wednesday.