Hilton projects historic year for company due to luxury hotel openings

Hilton on Monday announced that it is projected for a historic year due to its new luxury hotels.

The hospitality company has already opened its doors at four locations in 2019 and has seven more on the way before the year’s close, according to a news release that cites Hilton’s president and CEO Chris Nassetta.

These developments have put Hilton “on track to open more luxury properties in 2019 than in any previous year of its 100-year history,” the company said.

The existing and upcoming openings this year are through Hilton’s luxury brands – Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts – in places like Dubai, London and New York, according to the news release.

“After more than a decade of honing Hilton’s distinct luxury offerings and investing in key markets around the globe, we are embarking upon a very exciting phase for the category,” Martin Rinck, who is the executive vice president and global head of the Luxury & Lifestyle Group at Hilton, said.