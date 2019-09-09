Georgia cargo ship: US Coast Guard says all missing crew members found alive

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Monday all missing crew members from a capsized cargo ship were found alive.

The ship had left from the Port of Brunswick -- which is the No. 1 port in the country for automobile imports, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

According to the Coast Guard, the 656-foot Golden Ray was carrying vehicles and was reported to have turned over on its side at 2 a.m. Sunday, when "Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch." At the time, 20 out of 24 people were removed safely. The fire prevented the Coast Guard from going further into the ship.

The Coast Guard says that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

