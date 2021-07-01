Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

South Carolina

Fujifilm to close South Carolina plants; 400 will be unemployed

Demand for recyclable cameras, photographic paper, digital printing plates have declined

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Japanese photo giant Fujifilm Corp. is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FUJINY n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Fujifilm will close four facilities in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state, the company told The Index-Journal of Greenwood on Thursday.

The company said declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant led to the decision.

A FujiFilm plant sign in Greenwood, S.C. (Google Earth)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fujifilm will keep about 300 employees in Greenwood to work in warehouses, with its personalized photo projects and in roles like human resources, finance and environmental components.

The Tokyo-based company first opened its South Carolina facilities in 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.