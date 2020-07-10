Expand / Collapse search
Fiat Chrysler recalls 900,000+ vehicles due to faulty air bag covers

Three models from 2007 through 2011 are involved

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it would recall about 925,239 of its older model vehicles in the United States to replace air bag covers on their steering wheels after 14 potentially related injuries.

The recall is limited to 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs, 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, the Italian-American automaker said.

The move follows an FCA investigation that found these vehicles were equipped with certain clips that may loosen and disengage over time, and in case of a driver-side air bag deployment the clips could act as projectiles.

Fiat Chrysler said none of the potential injuries involved occupants of front-passenger or rear seats and that the air bags were not supplied by Takata.

