IMMIGRATION
Published

Denver businesses fined over $8M total for knowingly hiring unauthorized workers: ICE

Three businesses in Denver, Colorado, were substantially fined after hiring a total of 143 unauthorized workers, ICE Denver said

Attorney Mehek Cooke, Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper and former acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey discuss the latest news emerging from the U.S. border crisis.

We have ‘different rules’ for illegal immigrants over American citizens: Mehek Cooke

Attorney Mehek Cooke, Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper and former acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey discuss the latest news emerging from the U.S. border crisis.

Nearly 150 unauthorized workers have been accounted for among three businesses in Colorado following workplace audits, resulting in more than $8 million in fines.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said its Denver office issued a notice of intent to fine CCS Denver, Inc.; PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc.; and Green Management Denver.

The fines are a result of "widespread employment eligibility violations," ICE said.

RED STATE BUSINESSES PUT ON NOTICE IF THEY INTENTIONALLY HIRE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: 'STIFF PENALTIES' 

Illegal immigrants arrested in handcuffs

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said three businesses in Denver, Colorado, are facing more than $8 million in fines after 143 unauthorized workers were discovered at the facilities. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The largest fine – $6,186,171 – went to CCS Denver after ICE discovered a 100% substantive violation rate and evidence of knowingly hiring and employing at least 87 unauthorized workers.

PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems had a 74% violation rate and at least 12 workers were hired and put to work without proper credentials, resulting in a fine of $1,599,510.

Green Management Denver was fined $270,195 after 44 authorized employees were identified, along with a 100% violation rate.

Homeland Security Investigators teamed up with ICE to uncover the crimes at the three facilities. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The employment of unauthorized workers undermines the integrity of our immigration system and puts law-abiding employers at a disadvantage," said Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen. "These penalties reinforce our commitment to uphold the law and promote a culture of compliance."

MORE THAN 1,000 ILLEGAL ALIEN WORKERS ARRESTED SINCE TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: ICE 

Homeland Security Investigations said its worksite enforcement efforts focus on making sure businesses are following federal employment laws, especially with I-9 audits, civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

HSI said a three-prong approach of Compliance, Enforcement and Outreach is the most efficient way to handle worksite enforcement.

APTOPIX Panama Migrants

Three businesses in Denver, Colorado, were substantially fined after hiring a total of 143 unauthorized workers, ICE Denver said. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera / AP Images)

