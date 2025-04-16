More than 1,000 illegal alien workers arrested since Trump's inauguration: ICE

More than 1,000 illegal immigrant workers without employment authorization have been arrested since President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, according to a statement released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday.

In addition to ICE arresting unauthorized employees, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) directorate is also working to hold businesses accountable for hiring them in the first place.

HSI acting Director Robert Hammer said the agency has "subpoenaed the business records of about 1,200 businesses" and "proposed close to $1 million in fines." He also said this is "the highest rate of arrest" in agency history.

"Businesses that exploit and hire illegal workers are harming the American public," Hammer said. "ICE’s statutory duties include protecting Americans and enforcing more than 400 laws that relate to immigration, so there are two aspects to our worksite enforcement operations."

The moves by ICE and HSI align with Trump's "Protecting the American People Against Invasion" executive order, which was signed on his first day in office.

While the agencies immediately began working to locate businesses who are breaking the law by hiring illegal immigrants, worksite enforcement efforts have become more aggressive over the past two months.

ICE Detroit filed a civil complaint ordering the seizure of 14 properties, seven bank accounts and 15 vehicles – worth millions of dollars – from a Chinese money laundering organization on April 2.

"ICE and the IRS’ Criminal Investigation division investigated the case, in which we allege the money laundering organization operated a staffing company to supply illegal workers to a factory in Ohio and harbored that illegal workforce," said ICE Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey.

There have also been recent operations at worksites in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which resulted in 11 arrests, four arrests and 16 arrests, respectively.

"Knowingly hiring illegal aliens is a crime, and the federal government will prosecute business owners who exploit alien workers," ICE said. "Employment eligibility verification ensures legal compliance and protects employers from potential consequences."

The agency added that businesses' hiring practices can be strengthened and at 100% compliance with employee eligibility laws by partnering with IMAGE, which is an HSI program that provides training on anti-discrimination, fraudulent documents, forced labor and child labor.