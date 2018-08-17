Deere 3Q results suffer from higher raw material, freight costs

article

Farm equipment maker Deere & Co. on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $910.3 million, higher than the year-earlier level but less than Wall Street analysts expected.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.59 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

Deere posted revenue of $10.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.29 billion, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.17 billion.

"We have continued to face cost pressures for raw materials and freight, which are being addressed through a combination of cost management and pricing actions," the company said in a statement.

Deere shares fell nearly 4 percent in premarket action. Since the beginning of the year, they have fallen 12 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. Shares have climbed 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.