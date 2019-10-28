CEO will tell Congress that Boeing made mistakes on Max jet

On the anniversary of the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max, the CEO will begin two days of testimony before Congress by telling lawmakers that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane.

Continue Reading Below

Dennis Muilenburg says that after Boeing finishes upgrading flight-control software on the Max, it will be one of the safest planes ever.

BOEING COMMERCIAL PLANES CHIEF EXITS AMID FALLOUT FROM 737 MAX CRASHES

The chairman of the House Transportation Committee says Boeing should have made those improvements before the Max began carrying passengers and was involved in two crashes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Muilenburg is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a Senate committee, then again on Wednesday before a House panel.

The appearances come as Boeing faces investigations by both committees and a criminal probe by the Justice Department.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS