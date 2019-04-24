Caterpillar posts record 1Q profits amid fears of global economic slowdown

Caterpillar on Wednesday reported record first-quarter profits amid higher sales, results that could ease some concerns over the prospects of a global economic slowdown given the firm’s sprawling international operations.

Revenue at the Deerfield, Illinois-based company rose to $13.5 billion in the three months through March, beating analyst projections. Meanwhile, profits were $1.9 billion, or $3.25 per share, much higher than Wall Street anticipated.

In a statement, CEO Jim Umpleby touted Caterpillar’s strategy for growth through “investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence.”

Caterpillar raised its 2019 profit outlook to a high of $13.06 per share.

Overall, total construction sales grew 3 percent to $5.9 billion, supported largely by a 13 percent growth in North America spurred by increased road construction. Meanwhile, sales fell in all other major markets, including China and Europe.

Profits in the sector fell to $1 billion due to, among other things, higher raw material costs as a result of President Trump’s double-digit tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

A 52 percent growth in mining sales in China also helped underscore an 18 percent rise in sales in the sector.