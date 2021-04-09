Boeing union to vote on whether to strike

A union representing about 220 Boeing Co. workers said on Friday that members will vote on Sunday whether to authorize a strike after contract negotiations "have taken a turn for the worse."

Teamsters Local 174, which represents workers in transportation, warehousing, and logistics (TWL) and facilities and asset management in the Puget Sound area of Washington State, said in a statement Boeing's management "is devoted to destroying all benefits and wages our members have earned."

The employees support freight deliveries and dispatch services.

Boeing said Friday the company "continues to engage and negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that works for all the company’s stakeholders – employees, customers, the community and the union."