Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing union to vote on whether to strike

Teamsters Local 174: Contract negotiations 'have taken a turn for the worse'

close
Carol Roth discusses Amazon union vote on 'Making Money' video

Amazon workers reject unionization

Carol Roth discusses Amazon union vote on 'Making Money'

A union representing about 220 Boeing Co. workers said on Friday that members will vote on Sunday whether to authorize a strike after contract negotiations "have taken a turn for the worse."

Stocks in this Article

BA THE BOEING CO.
$252.16
-2.43 (-0.95%)

Teamsters Local 174, which represents workers in transportation, warehousing, and logistics (TWL) and facilities and asset management in the Puget Sound area of Washington State, said in a statement Boeing's management "is devoted to destroying all benefits and wages our members have earned."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The employees support freight deliveries and dispatch services.

Boeing said Friday the company "continues to engage and negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that works for all the company’s stakeholders – employees, customers, the community and the union."