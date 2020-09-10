Boeing in talks with FAA about Dreamliner structural issue

Boeing Co said late on Thursday it was in discussions with U.S. safety regulators about a new manufacturing issue in its 787 Dreamliner that was found last year.

Continue Reading Below

FAA REVIEWS BOEING QUALITY CONTROL LAPSES AT 787 PLANT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 157.69 -3.09 -1.92%

KOMO News Radio reported the new issue involves the vertical tail fin on the 787, citing federal records.

Asked about the new issue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reiterated on Thursday it "is investigating manufacturing flaws affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS