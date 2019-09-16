Boeing committee to recommend safety changes to board of directors

In the wake of the FAA grounding of its Max jets in March, Boeing's board of directors will reportedly get new safety recommendations from an internal committee that was asked to take a look at how the company builds its planes in an effort to potentially improve the process.

The committee will urge the board to alter the structure and communication channels by which potential safety problems in its planes are disclosed in order to create greater information-sharing within the company and avoid possible conflict of interest issues between the engineering side and the business side of Boeing, The New York Times reported. A new committee would also be created to solely focus on any safety concerns.

Boeing's Max jets were grounded by the FAA in March after 346 people died in two crashes that involved the aircraft.

Boeing has said it expects to have the Max jets back in operation before the holidays in December, but three airlines that use that aircraft (United, Southwest, and American Airlines) all have recently engaged in further flight cancellations because of the ongoing grounding of the aircraft. Regulators are currently determining when and under what conditions to bring the jets back.

In July, Boeing disclosed a "$5.6 billion reduction in revenue and pre-tax earnings" due to the grounding.

A Boeing spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

