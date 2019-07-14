Search

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations through early November

Boeing continues to face scrutiny after DOJ reportedly extends 737 Max probe

American Airlines said Sunday it will extend cancellations of flights on Boeing 737 Max aircraft through early November. In its announcement, the fourth of its kind for the nation’s largest air carrier, American said about 115 flights per day will be canceled through Nov. 2. Last month the airline said it was extending cancellations through early September.

Of all U.S. carriers, American flies the second largest number of Boeing Max jets (24), which makes it the second only to Southwest which flies 34.

“American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year,” the airline said in a statement.