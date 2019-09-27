Alaska Airlines flight diverted after 'unruly' passenger threatens crew

A flight from New York to Los Angeles made an abrupt pit stop in the Midwest Thursday after a passenger allegedly threatened the safety of the aircraft.

Continue Reading Below

The incident unfolded on an Alaska Airlines flight when an "unruly" passenger threatened crew members, and at one point threatened the safety of the aircraft, the airline told FOX Business in an emailed statement.

Flight 411 was bound for Los Angeles carrying 177 passengers and six crew members. The plane was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport after a passenger became combative. His actions were sparked after he was allegedly told he could not use the bathroom in the first class section of the aircraft, according to DailyMail.com, which added that the man reportedly went as far as trying to enter the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

After landing in Kansas City, the passenger, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody by law enforcement, the airline said. The flight then continued on to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This comes amid Congress considering a sweeping tally of proposals that could affect airline travelers. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, is working to bring his panel's bill for a five-year reauthorization to the Senate floor after the current law authorizing operations of the Federal Aviation Administration expires on Sept. 30.

The House passed its version of the same bill in April. Among the provisions in the two bills is a section highlighting disruptive passengers.

The House bill would let airline employees block passengers from going through security screening or getting on a plane if the employee accuses them of verbal or physical assault. Passengers would be held up until police could sort things out. A union that represents airline employees lobbied for the provision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.