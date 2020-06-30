What are the different types of health care?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought health care coverage to the forefront of the conversation.

More than 50 percent of Americans get their health insurance through their employer. Since mid-March, close to 47 million Americans have sought jobless aid. A recent analysis by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute forecast that 3.5 million workers lost their insurance in just the last two weeks of March.

If you are among the employees laid off, be sure to check your current health insurance benefits, because coverage may last through the end of the month. There are options for workers who lose their coverage.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR HEALTH INSURANCE IF YOU LOSE YOUR JOB?

There are four main types of health insurance: