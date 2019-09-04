Walmart, CVS, Walgreen health clinics can fill a need, but there's a hitch: Dr. Marc Siegel

Walmart is opening its first health clinic in Georgia with plans to offer everything from shots to X-rays, dental and even eye care.

“You go to Walmart and you’re going to be able to get psychotherapy now. Labs, X-rays as you mentioned, immunizations, medications, there are nurses there, doctors there. They’re opening up in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina,” Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel told the FOX Business Network’s "Varney & Co."

According to Siegel, Walmart is trying to compete against the big pharmacy chains heading in the same direction.

“It’s also to compete with CVS/Aetna right, who is going to be opening 1,500 of these locations around the country. And Walgreens as well, with Humana and United Healthcare. So all of these big pharmacy chains are getting into the stand-alone health-care model,” Siegel said.

Siegel says these types of clinics will offer access to health care that some consumers may not have, but he said there is a downside.

“But what happens to the results? Where is the follow up? I don’t really want a Walmart doing all of the, or CVS, or Walgreens doing all of the follow up. I’m worried about someone coming in for one-stop shopping and not having follow up,” explained Siegel.

