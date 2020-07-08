Expand / Collapse search
Walmart launching health insurance agency

Walmart Insurance Services will allow the retailer to sell insurance products, services directly to customers

Walmart will now sell health insurance with its groceries, clothing and camping gear.

The big-box retail giant started an insurance agency in Texas bolstering its health care business outside of retail, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Walmart is launching a health insurance business. (iStock). 

The entity, called Walmart Insurance Services LLC, was filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State last month. It will sell Medicare-related services and products, according to the Democrat-Gazette. The company has already started its hiring process for insurance agents with a virtual event slated for Thursday, according to a job posting on the employment search website Indeed.com. The full-time licensed agents will be based in a Dallas call center and will be able to work remotely, the posting says.

Walmart is also hiring for a sales supervisor specializing in Medicare, and manager and trainer roles.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.125.78-1.17-0.92%

Walmart did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the new venture.

Walmart Insurance Services will allow the retailer to sell insurance products and services directly to customers for the first time.

“Walmart strives to be a center of wellbeing in the communities we serve, and we have a unique, brand-new opportunity to help millions of people find the best Medicare insurance available,” a job posting on Glassdoor.com says. “We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission.”

Selling health insurance is the latest move Walmart is making in the lucrative health care industry, and a way to get more customers in its stores. The retailer has four primary care clinics and earlier this month it announced plans to open more of its "Walmart Health" centers where customers can get access to primary medical and dental services.

