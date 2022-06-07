US production of Pfizer's Paxlovid to expand

Pfizer announced Monday that it would invest $120 million at its Michigan facility to boost U.S.-based production of the Paxlovid coronavirus treatment

In addition, more than 250 jobs in Kalamazoo will be created by the expansion.

"This investment is another major step in Pfizer’s effort to bring more key biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., increasing Pfizer’s capability to produce and supply treatments and medicines for patients in the U.S. and around the world," Pfizer said in a news release.

The facility will produce starting materials and active ingredients for the Pfizer antiviral pill. The investment in production for nirmatrelvir, Pfizer said, would allow it to increase supply capacity for the drug as needed to help global demand.

The Michigan facility will be among the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with the ability to produce 1,200 metric tons each year.

"By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S," CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. "This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership."

Pfizer also plans to expand its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility, adding to an initial investment of $450 million to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility.

"Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs to support the manufacture of PAXLOVID will build on Michigan’s economic momentum," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play an even more critical role in the fight against COVID-19. By creating opportunities for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and help families."

To date, Pfizer has shipped 12 million courses of Paxlovid, including 5 million to the U.S.

Paxlovid is approved or authorized for conditional or emergency use to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients in more than 60 countries.