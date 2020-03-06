University of Washington moves all classes online starting Monday

The University of Washington announced Friday that all classes and finals at all three of its campuses will be held online for the remainder of the winter quarter, which ends March 20. One of its staff members at Roosevelt Commons East, an off-campus building west of the Seattle campus, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The university made the decision as a precautionary measure to keep "social distancing." Classes are expected to be held on campus when the spring quarter begins March 30, pending public health guidance. The campus will remain accessible to students and staff who rely on on-campus services. Campus hospitals, clinics, dining services, residence halls, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities are open and athletic events will press on as scheduled.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The university joins, Lake Washington Institute of Technology and Everett Community College in Washington to close because a member of its community contracted COVID-19. Yeshiva University, in New York, closed after a student tested positive for the virus. Many universities across the country have canceled its abroad programs to shield students from the disease.