Trump's FDA chief to resign as admin pushes forward on drug pricing plan

Scott Gottlieb, President Trump's head of the Food and Drug Administration, is expected to soon vacate his post, Fox Business has learned.

Continue Reading Below

An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The news was first reported by the Washington Post, which said Gottlieb would leave in March.

Rumors have swirled in recent months that Gottlieb would resign amid the White House's ongoing efforts to reign in high drug costs. While the FDA reviews treatments for safety and effectiveness before they can be used by the general public, it does not have direct control over prices.

In an administration full of controversial agency heads, Gottlieb has earned bipartisan praise for his efforts to speed the approval of generic drugs and reduce the use of e-cigarettes among the nation's youth, among other iniatives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

His departure tees up a potentially challenging confirmation process for his successor, given the Senate's focus on high drug costs and Democrats seizing on the issue ahead of the 2020 election. The chamber's finance panel recently held a hearing on the topic with CEOs of seven major pharmaceutical firms.