Trump to be tested for coronavirus 'most likely'

President Donald Trump has said he is likely to take a test for the coronavirus after all.

Continue Reading Below

Trump over the weekend was near Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the virus just days later.

TRUMP DECLARES NATIONAL EMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that “both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.”

Trump was asked at a press conference Friday if he was being selfish by not undergoing testing, prompting Trump to reply: “I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Most likely, yeah,” Trump added while downplaying his interaction with the Brazilian official at this resort in Florida. “Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon, we’re working out a schedule.”