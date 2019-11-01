Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Trump taps cancer specialist from Texas hospital to run FDA

Associated Press
close
FDA acting commissioner Norman Sharpless testifies on flavored e-cigarettes. video

FDA could ban all vaping flavors if deemed necessary: FDA Commissioner

FDA acting commissioner Norman Sharpless testifies on flavored e-cigarettes.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is nominating a cancer specialist from Texas to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Continue Reading Below

Dr. Stephen Hahn heads the medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. If confirmed by the Senate, he would lead the FDA's response to several high-profile health issues, including underage vaping and the prescription opioid epidemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The announcement came Friday from the White House.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FDA has not had a permanent head since Trump's first commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, stepped down in April.