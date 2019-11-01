Trump taps cancer specialist from Texas hospital to run FDA

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is nominating a cancer specialist from Texas to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Stephen Hahn heads the medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. If confirmed by the Senate, he would lead the FDA's response to several high-profile health issues, including underage vaping and the prescription opioid epidemic.

The announcement came Friday from the White House.

The FDA has not had a permanent head since Trump's first commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, stepped down in April.