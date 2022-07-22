Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: We are successfully living with COVID

Biden's COVID diagnosis being met with a 'collective shrug' is a 'good thing,' Varney says

FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the impact of COVID precautionary measures, arguing 'we should be going forward by ending the practices that were so damaging.'

Stuart Varney on Biden's COVID diagnosis, says we are 'successfully' living with the virus

FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the impact of COVID precautionary measures, arguing 'we should be going forward by ending the practices that were so damaging.'

During his "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuarty Varney discussed the "collective shrug" that greeted President Biden's positive COVID diagnosis, arguing we are "successfully" living with the virus. 

STUART VARNEY: We have learned to live with COVID. There was a collective shrug when the White House announced the president's positive test. 

And that’s a good thing. 

Sure, we're concerned about our president, and we wish him well. And we're concerned for the proper functioning of government.

But we've moved beyond the media hysteria which greeted President Trump's COVID in October 2020. 

Of course, they hated Trump and were delighted to see him suffer.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Stuart Varney on Biden's positive COVID diagnosis

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the White House's reaction to President Biden's COVID diagnosis. (Fox News)

In the last two years, we've gone through lockdowns, masking, social distancing. 

We now have vaccines, boosters and excellent treatment

We know that just about everyone has had it. And many have had it twice. We've gone through all of that, and the anxiety level is coming down.

There's no going back. In fact, we should be going forward by ending the practices that were so damaging. 

No more forced masking of children, please. No vax mandates: I still don't understand how you can fire someone for not having a vaccine that doesn't stop you from getting COVID!

NOVAVAX COVID-19 VACCINE FOR ADULTS ENDORSED BY CDC

We should be doing the exact opposite of China. They are still trying to wipe the virus out completely. 

They're paying a very heavy price.

If there's one good thing to come out of Biden's diagnosis, it’s the collective shrug that greeted the announcement.

We are successfully living with COVID.

