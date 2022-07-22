Stuart Varney: We are successfully living with COVID

During his "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuarty Varney discussed the "collective shrug" that greeted President Biden's positive COVID diagnosis, arguing we are "successfully" living with the virus.

STUART VARNEY: We have learned to live with COVID. There was a collective shrug when the White House announced the president's positive test.

And that’s a good thing.

Sure, we're concerned about our president, and we wish him well. And we're concerned for the proper functioning of government.

But we've moved beyond the media hysteria which greeted President Trump's COVID in October 2020.

Of course, they hated Trump and were delighted to see him suffer.

In the last two years, we've gone through lockdowns, masking, social distancing.

We now have vaccines, boosters and excellent treatment.

We know that just about everyone has had it. And many have had it twice. We've gone through all of that, and the anxiety level is coming down.

There's no going back. In fact, we should be going forward by ending the practices that were so damaging.

No more forced masking of children, please. No vax mandates: I still don't understand how you can fire someone for not having a vaccine that doesn't stop you from getting COVID!

We should be doing the exact opposite of China. They are still trying to wipe the virus out completely.

They're paying a very heavy price.

If there's one good thing to come out of Biden's diagnosis, it’s the collective shrug that greeted the announcement.

We are successfully living with COVID.