Shanghai Disney Resort re-opens after coronavirus shutdown

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened Monday after it closed in response to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus that is taking a foothold countries around the world.

For the first step of a phased reopening, a “limited number of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences” will resume operations in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, according to the park’s official website.

Each resort location will operate under limited capacity and reduced hours of operation.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland will remain closed as the company continues to monitor health and safety conditions while also following the direction of government regulators, the company said.

The decision to reopen comes as China’s coronavirus caseload continues to wane, even as the epidemic takes a firmer hold beyond Asia.

The resort is providing an extensive range of safety measures for guests and employees "including strict and comprehensive approaches on sanitization, disinfection and cleanliness" as it works to get its park back into full swing.

Effective immediately, "every guest entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures upon their arrival, will need to present their Health QR Code when entering dining venues, and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit," the website reads."Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants," the website reads.

The virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, has killed at least 3,817 people, with about 1190,029 cases reported worldwide, mostly in China. So far, there have been at least 550 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths in the United States in 34 states.

