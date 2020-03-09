Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus hits Disneyland Paris maintenance worker

The worker has not been in contact with visitors and the park remains open

PARIS (Reuters) - A Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, a spokesman for the theme park said on Monday.

The worker has not been in contact with visitors and the park remains open, he added, confirming a report by French daily Le Parisien.

Disneyland Paris said it was checking on staff who have been in contact with the worker.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Boyle)