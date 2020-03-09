Coronavirus hits Disneyland Paris maintenance worker

PARIS (Reuters) - A Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, a spokesman for the theme park said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The worker has not been in contact with visitors and the park remains open, he added, confirming a report by French daily Le Parisien.

Disneyland Paris said it was checking on staff who have been in contact with the worker.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Boyle)