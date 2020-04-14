Expand / Collapse search
Sanofi Pasteur, GSK join forces on coronavirus vaccine

Experts predict it will take 12 to 18 months for a new vaccine to be produced

Associated Press
Center for Infection and Immunity Director and Columbia University Epidemiology Professor Dr. Ian Lipkin discusses human testing beginning on a second coronavirus vaccine candidate, INO-4800 and how to deal with isolation and cabin fever while in quarantine. video

Coronavirus vaccine needs to get released as soon as possible: Doctor

Two of the world’s biggest drug companies — Sanofi Pasteur and GSK — are combining forces to hopefully speed development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical giants say the experimental shot would be based on Sanofi’s flu vaccine and combine a booster from GSK that could help stretch doses of the vaccine further.

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley says they believe by combining the two companies’ scientific expertise and technology, they could accelerate efforts to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

There are dozens of efforts already under way elsewhere. Most experts predict it will take at least 12 to 18 months for a new vaccine to be produced.

Sanofi and GSK aim to start early clinical trials later this year and hope regulatory approval might be possible later next year.

