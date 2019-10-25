Expand / Collapse search
Health Care

Retailers pull Johnson's baby powder after recall

Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder

Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid have pulled some or all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder from shelves to avoid confusing consumers, after a minuscule amount of asbestos was found in one bottle.

Johnson & Johnson recalled all 33,000 bottles from the same lot as that bottle last Friday, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that routine testing discovered the asbestos in one bottle bought from an online retailer. The bottle came from a lot distributed in 2018.

The recall comes as J&J is fighting thousands of lawsuits alleging the talc in its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and gave plaintiffs ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. The company has insisted that tests of its product over 40 years have not found asbestos contamination.