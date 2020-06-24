US alleges Regeneron used drug charity to pay kickbacks

BOSTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, accusing it of using a charity that helps cover Medicare patients’ drug costs as a means to pay kickbacks for using its expensive macular degeneration drug Eylea.

The government filed a lawsuit against the company in federal court in Boston, the latest case to result from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers’ financial support of patient assistance charities.

